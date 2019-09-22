'Hope For Positive Verdict': BS Yediyurappa On Disqualified MLAs

"We are hopeful of a positive Supreme Court verdict," he said. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said today that he was hopeful of a "positive" judgment ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of the rebel Congress-JDS MLAs' plea.

BS Yediyurappa was in Delhi today to meet BJP chief Amit Shah and strategise after the Election Commission announced bypolls in the seats represented by the rebel lawmakers who disqualified by speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

The Karnataka chief minister is under pressure from the 15 disqualified MLAs, whose political career will be in jeopardy if the top court does not give them relief before September 30, the deadline which the Election Commission has set for filing nomination for the bypolls.

The Supreme Court will hear their plea on Monday.

"We are hopeful of a positive Supreme Court verdict...Since the speaker has not followed principles of natural justice, the judgement would be in our favour. Let's see what happens tomorrow," Mr Yediyurappa told reporters after meeting Amit Shah.

"We are expecting some verdict in our favour as the EC has announced dates for bypolls in the state," he said.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday also met some of the disqualified MLAs, including R Shankar and S T Somashekar, who are stationed in Delhi, sources said.

The Karnataka speaker's disqualification order states that the rebel MLAs cannot participate in the proceedings of the current Vidhan Sabha, because of which they are now pinning all hopes on the Supreme Court. Unless the court stays the order or gives relief to them, they are prohibited from even contesting the bypolls.

The 15 assembly segments will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes will be held on October 24. Seven of these are in north Karnataka.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies - Maski in Raichur district and RR Nagar in Bengaluru - have not been announced as cases related to the 2018 election are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

The bypolls are crucial for the stability of the BJP government as the party has 104 MLAs (excluding the speaker) in the 207-member assembly and it has to win at least ten seats to take its tally to 114, the simple majority mark in a full House of 224 members.

What could make the task not so easy is the fact that the Congress and the JDS too will be making all-out efforts to retain their ground, especially in the constituencies that were represented by them before their MLAs turned rebels.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.