BS Yediyurappa Offered To Quit Citing Ill Health In Meet With PM: Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, facing rebellion from several leaders within the party, offered to resign citing ill health during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening, sources have told NDTV.

It is now for the BJP high command to decide whether to accept it, say sources, adding if the party decides to replace Mr Yediyurappa, then a change of leadership is likely by July 26, when the Chief Minister completes two years in his current term.

So far, there is no clarity on who can be the successor, sources say.

Mr Yediyurappa, however, had dismissed speculations, right after his meeting with the PM and this morning.

"There's no truth to it," Mr Yeddiyurappa told a posse of reporters this morning.

A statement from the Chief Minister's office after the meeting with the Prime Minister yesterday said the two leaders discussed several projects, including the Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project and the Mekedatu project.

Mr Yediyurappa, who flew into Delhi on a special flight with his son Vijayendra, had yesterday laughed off suggestions of leadership change in the state and had tossed the question back to reporters with an inviting bait: "I don't know of any rumour about leadership change. You tell me." The comments came after his meeting with PM Modi.

Notes of discord in the Karnataka BJP have been growing for months with several leaders openly challenging the Chief Minister and facing little admonishment from the top leadership.

Defying warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership, disgruntled BJP leaders like Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar and legislative council member AH Vishwanath have mounted blistering attacks on Mr Yediyurappa. His critics complain about alleged interference in the administration by his son Vijayendra.

Recently, the BJP's state in-charge, Arun Singh, had visited the state and met the ruling party's MLAs. He underlined that the Chief Minister had the backing of the party leadership and said that Mr Yediyurappa and his government had been doing good work.

A powerful Lingayat leader, Mr Yediyurappa has been downplaying the dissent against him. One or two people saying something in media is creating misunderstanding, said the veteran leader last month, assuring it is not new and has been happening since the beginning.