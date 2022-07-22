BS Yediyurappa Hints At Retirement, Props Son BY Vijayendra As Successor

Mr Yediyurappa has won from this constituency eight times since 1983.

Veteran BJP leader and four-time Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today announced that his second son BY Vijayendra will contest the upcoming state assembly elections from their family stronghold Shikaripura in Shimoga district. Signalling his retirement from electoral politics, Mr Yediyurappa sought public support for his son and said he himself won't contest elections again.

"I request you, just like the way you have supported me, I request you all to support Vijayendra as well. We have to ensure he garners more than a lakh votes," he appealed to the people of the constituency.

The former Chief Minister said that he will visit the constituency once a week and appealed to the people to strengthen the party in the constituency.

BY Vijayendra is the state vice president of the BJP in Karnataka.

Taking a swipe at rival Congress, he said that two people in the party are fighting for the Chief Minister's post, and the BJP will return to power in the next elections with a thumping majority.

79-year-old BS Yediyurappa is the tallest Lingayat leader in the country and was also a Lok Sabha member from Shimoga in 2014. His son BY Raghavendra won on a BJP ticket in the assembly bypolls in 2014 from Shikaripura.

Mr Yediyurappa also won a reprieve today from the Supreme Court, which has put on hold criminal proceedings in a corruption case against him.

The Karnataka High Court had refused to cancel an FIR registered against Mr Yediyurappa, who is accused in a land allocation scam.