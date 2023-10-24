BRS's K Kavitha To Speak On Telangana's Achievements At Oxford University On Oct 30

K Kavitha will be delivering a keynote lecture at the Oxford University in London on October 30

Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha will be delivering a keynote lecture at the Oxford University in London on October 30 on the schemes undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in the state and about the progress achieved in different fields.

Ms Kavitha has been invited by Oxford University for a lecture as part of development economics, a release from K Kavitha's office said on Tuesday.

"CM KCR led Telangana government's programmes have gained international recognition. Oxford University has acknowledged Telangana's rapid progress in India. This recognition comes as a result of the various initiatives undertaken by the state government," it said.

In recent years, several programmes launched by the chief minister have attracted Oxford University's attention, it said.

During her recent visit to London as part of the Bridge India initiative, Ms Kavitha spoke to students from different colleges about the significant strides made by KCR in Telangana's development.

In particular, they were informed about the impressive measures taken in the agricultural sector, including the provision of Rythu Bandhu (investment support) to farmers, and the 24-hour free electricity supply, the release said.

The progress achieved in the fields of healthcare and education, facilitated by the state government, will be highlighted by Ms Kavitha during her address at the university, the release added.



