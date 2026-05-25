BRS Alleges Illegal Granite Mining, Land Transfers Linked To Congress MP

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has made serious allegations against Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Telangana Chief Minister's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, accusing him and his family of illegally acquiring assigned lands and conducting black granite mining operations in Mahabubabad district through alleged misuse of the state's Bhu Bharati land records portal.

BRS leader and corner mining chairman Manne Krishank has alleged that assigned lands belonging to SC/ST beneficiaries in Arpanpally village of Kesamudram mandal were illegally transferred into the name of Vem Narender Reddy's son, Vem Krishna Bhargav Reddy.

"Nearly 15 acres of assigned land were allegedly linked to the MP's family and later used for black granite mining through 'Sri Sai Krishna Granites,' a firm allegedly operated in the name of Vem Narender Reddy's wife, Vem Vijayalakshmi," alleged Krishank.

He presented what he claimed as land passbooks, survey records, mining department documents and election affidavits to support his allegation.

Krishank further alleged that assigned and prohibited lands were converted and registered despite legal restrictions preventing such transfers.

"These land holdings were not disclosed in earlier election affidavits filed by Vem Narender Reddy and appeared only in more recent declarations after the Congress government assumed power in Telangana," alleged the BRS leader.

Krishank also accused senior district officials, including former Mahabubabad Collector Advaith Kumar Singh, of facilitating the alleged ownership changes and granting approvals despite the land being categorised as assigned land in official government records.

"How mining permissions were granted on lands that are ordinarily protected from sale or transfer. Alleged Political-Administrative Nexus," he questioned.

The opposition BRS has now demanded Immediate cancellation of the alleged land transfers, Restoration of the lands to original SC/ST beneficiaries, and a judicial inquiry into the land registrations and mining activities.

The party also demanded action against officials who approved the transactions and mining permissions and a probe into alleged misuse of the Bhu Bharati portal. Bhu Bharati Portal, a digital land management system introduced for maintaining land ownership records and registrations.

Krishank also announced that his party would approach the Lokayukta and consider filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) if no action is taken by the authorities.

There has been no detailed official response publicly reported from either ruling Congress or Vem Narender Reddy specifically addressing these allegations