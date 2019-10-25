Brothers Contest And Win Big In Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his brothers' win in the Maharashtra Assembly Election

It is all in the family for a couple of newly-elected MLAs in Maharashtra as two pairs of brothers have made it to the Legislative Assembly.

Late Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons, Dhiraj Deshmukh and Amit Deshmukh, have emerged victorious from Latur Rural and Latur City assembly constituencies, respectively.

Whereas in Solapur, NCP's Baban Shinde and his brother Sanjay Shinde have won from Madha and Karmala Assembly seats, respectively.

While Baban Shinde retained his Madha seat, defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Kokate by a margin of 68,245 votes, his younger brother Sanjay Shinde contested as an NCP-backed Independent candidate in Karmala, defeating Sena rebel Narayan Patil by a margin of 5,494 votes.

Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons will carry forward his legacy from their home turf, Latur. Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was the chief minister between 1999-2003 and 2004-2008, nurtured his home district in central Maharashtra during his decades-long political career.

For Dhiraj Deshmukh, it was a maiden win by a margin of 1.21 lakh votes, while Amit Deshmukh, a seasoned player in the field, retained his Latur City seat for a third consecutive term.

Between the Shinde brothers, Baban Shinde has been elected from Madha for a sixth term. Sanjay Shinde was the NCP candidate from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency where he was defeated by Ranjit Nimbalkar, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress, in May this year.

In the past, fathers and sons have been elected to the Lower House together like Chhagan Bhujbal and his son Pankaj Bhujbal, and Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep Naik.

The polling in Maharashtra was held on October 21 and results were announced three days later.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.