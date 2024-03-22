Brother Of Man Who Killed 2 Boys In UP's Badaun Jailed

Javed, who was missing since the murders, surrended on Thursday (File)

A court in UP's Badaun jailed the brother of the main accused in the double murder case. Javed, who was missing since the incident at Baba Colony on Tuesday, surrendered in Bareilly yesterday. He was produced in the court of Chief Justice Magistrate (CJM) Mohammad Sajid.

The police are expected to seek his remand from the court for questioning soon.

During questioning, Javed, who has been charged with murder, told the police that he and his brother fled together after the incident.

Javed first went to his in-laws' house and from there to Delhi, where his acquaintances told him that the police were looking for him and he should surrender, the police said.

On Tuesday, Sajid entered the home of a family he knew and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan (8), and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died on the spot, while Yuvraj was hospitalised.

Sajid was shot dead in an encounter with the police hours after the gruesome murders. The Budaun district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the encounter.

The two brothers have been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)