'Lot Of Hard Work Left...': British PM Rishi Sunak On UK-India Trade Deal

"There is a lot of hard work" to do before the UK strikes a trade deal with India, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday at the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi.

"There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded," Mr Sunak told UK media at the event.

"The opportunities are there for both countries, but there is a lot of hard work that is still to go," he added.

The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years but missed previously hoped-for deadlines to conclude it.

The agreement is important for Britain as it seeks alternative markets after leaving the European Union in 2020. However, talks have reportedly previously snagged over fears among the ruling Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.

Rishi Sunak's parents were born to Indian parents in east Africa, and trace their heritage back to pre-independence Punjab.

He is married to Akshata Murty, whose father co-founded IT giant Infosys.