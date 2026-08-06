Bridge Washed Away, Mudslides Block Nagaland Roads Amid Heavy Rain

The Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory after a temporary bridge between Jharnapani and Molvom was washed away due to incessant rainfall and flooding, disrupting connectivity between Chumoukedima and Peren district.

According to the advisory, light motor vehicles travelling between Chumoukedima and Peren have been advised to take the route from 7th Mile Junction, Chumoukedima, to Pimla Village via Shokhuvi Village.

Continuous monsoon rain triggered a massive mudslide along National Highway-29 in Nagaland's Phek district, burying vast stretches of paddy fields at Mesulumi village and dealing a major blow to local farmers.

The mudslide, which originated from the hillside below the highway, sent tonnes of earth and debris cascading onto agricultural land, destroying standing paddy crops and rendering large portions of the fields unfit for cultivation.

While no casualties or injuries were reported, the incident has left farmers staring at heavy crop losses at a crucial stage of the cultivation season.

Meanwhile, a key road linking Phek district headquarters with Pfutsero and Kohima was blocked on Wednesday, triggering fresh criticism over the transfer of the highway's maintenance from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) to the Nagaland Public Works Department (PWD).

The affected stretch between Losami and Phek Village on the Pfutsero-Phek via Sakraba road was rendered impassable after heavy rain caused flooding and blocked a culvert near Phek Village, disrupting traffic.