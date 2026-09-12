A Virtual Tour Of Bharat Mandapam: The Magnificent Venue For BRICS Summit

World leaders are arriving in the capital this weekend for the 2026 BRICS summit, as India hosts the annual gathering to discuss crucial issues plaguing the region. The state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in the heart of Delhi has lit up to welcome the powerful figures, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

This story explores the iconic venue that will host these leaders, their meetings, and high-profile dinners.

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Discover Bharat Mandapam

Located within the Pragati Maidan complex, Bharat Mandapam is spread over 123 acres and built at Rs 2,700 crore. Opened in 2023, this state-of-the-art center has now become a symbol of India's hosting capabilities.

The complex can accommodate thousands of guests and host international events. As the venue for the BRICS summit, this complex will be the hub for the crucial meetings involving BRICS leaders and delegates over the next two days.

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The name, Bharat Mandapam, was inspired by the 12th-century 'Anubhava Mandapam', considered one of the earliest forums for public discourse and democratic dialogue.

A magnificent Nataraja statue, standing 27 feet tall and weighing 18 tonnes, adorns the complex. One of the major attractions at this international venue, this ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy) statue was crafted by artisans from Tamil Nadu.

But the grandeur of the complex lies not merely in its height, size, or splendor. Its true beauty stems from the vision that inspired its creation.

The main convention center building is inspired by the shape of a conch shell, symbolising consciousness, energy, and an auspicious beginning.

Read: Pakistan Applied For BRICS Membership Years Ago, Still Hasn't Got In

The exteriors and interiors both offer glimpses of Indian civilization, with design elements incorporated to showcase 'surya shakti' (solar energy), the inspiring journey from 'Zero to ISRO', and the 'panch mahabhuta' (five elements of nature).

Inside Bharat Mandapam

A hub for high-level diplomatic engagement, Bharat Mandapam's summit hall boasts a capacity that could accommodate delegates from over 150 countries. It will witness crucial bilateral and multilateral discussions over the next two days, besides other activities scheduled as part of the summit.

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The 'Hall No. 1' was the venue for Friday's 'Bharat Innovates' program that showcased innovative technologies from across the country. From drone technology to advanced and emerging tech, the world witnessed India's innovative prowess right here in this hall.

This hall will also host special programs focused on the bloc's two-decade-long journey and its future trajectory.

The 'Hall No. 14' will be the venue for the BRICS Business Forum meeting, one of the summit's most significant business events. Top industrialists, investors, and corporate representatives from BRICS nations will grace the event.

This hall will also host discussions on trade and economic cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will also address the business community here.

The International Media Center has been set up at Hall No. 5. Around 1,200-1,400 journalists from across the globe will gather here to steer their coverage. This center will serve as the source for sharing major announcements, special events, and key visuals of the BRICS Summit with the world.

Read: India's Journey From "Least Attractive" To One Of Most Reliable BRICS Members

Journalists, TV networks, and media organisations from across the globe will cover the summit from here. NDTV will also bring you the key updates and news regarding the BRICS Summit from a dedicated studio located in this hall.

The BRICS summit will focus on global issues, especially the Russia-Ukraine war, Middle East tensions, the broader impact of the conflicts, and counter-terrorism policies. Global leaders and prominent figures will also share their perspectives on the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Besides, bilateral trade policies among BRICS nations may also be formulated at this summit.