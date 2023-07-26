BRICS Can Work To List Terror Groups Under UN Sanctions Regime: Ajit Doval

Ajit Doval said the global commons of cyber, maritime, and space are contested (File)

In a veiled attack on China, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said the BRICS group could work together on listing terrorists and their proxies under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime and underlined that the process should be free from politics and double standards.

Mr Doval made the remarks during the meeting of the National Security Advisors of BRICS nations, where China was represented by Wang Yi, a member of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) Political Bureau and Director of the Office of the CPC Foreign Affairs Commission.

Wang Yi was reappointed as China's Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

China has repeatedly blocked the moves at the United Nations Security Council to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba and other Pakistan-based operatives as international terrorists.

Ajit Doval mentioned that listing terrorists and their proxies under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime is an area in which BRICS can work together.

"It is important that the decision-making of the UNSC sanctions committee is free from politicisation and double standards," he said without naming any country.

The BRICS bloc comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

At the 13th BRICS NSAs meeting, Mr Doval said that terrorism remains one of the key threats to national peace and security.

"Terror organisations in the Afghan-Pak region continue to operate with impunity," he said.

Mr Doval mentioned that the BRICS NSAs meeting was being held at a time of great churn in the international security environment.

The global security situation is marked by uncertainty and rising tensions and the global economy is still recovering from the aftereffects of the pandemic, he said.

Ajit Doval said the global commons of cyber, maritime, and space are contested.

He said non-traditional challenges of food, water, and energy security are witnessing stress and the inclusion of these topics by South Africa in the BRICS NSA's Meeting reflects a clear understanding of the broader dimensions of security.

He appreciated the cooperation extended by South Africa for the ongoing G20 Presidency of India and assured India's continued support for South Africa's BRICS chairship this year.

Mr Doval pitched for the utilisation of regional mechanisms to advance common goals and address emerging challenges.

All efforts need to be made to ensure equitable and fair access to global commons in line with international laws, he said.

He said water security is a major global issue and its prudent usage and conservation is a shared responsibility.

Mr Doval mentioned instances of weaponisation of water and stressed the need for complete transparency and unhindered information sharing with respect to shared cross-border water resources.

The politicisation of water needs to be countered, he said.

Mr Doval noted that the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

India has been at the forefront of supporting educational and behavioural approaches through initiatives like Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), he said, adding that BRICS countries should set an example for the world by focusing on individual behaviour and making a shift to Lifestyle for Environment.

Mr Doval said India was a major actor in the global food supply system and has assisted many countries during the pandemic.

He said along with the supply of food there was a need to ensure unhindered availability of fertilisers.

Mr Doval said today's fertiliser shortage could be tomorrow's food crisis.

He said the importance of research and development occupies primacy in the cyber domain to confront common threats and risks due to emerging technologies.

He expressed satisfaction that the BRICS working group on ICTs has identified some cutting-edge areas like AI, quantum computing, cloud security, Blockchain and the Internet of Things as possible Research topics.

He mentioned that the opportunities presented by the digital age will also throw up challenges and the need to be united to fortify cyber defences, foster international cooperation and build a resilient national cyber infrastructure.

Cyber attacks know no borders, he said adding that the linkage between cyber criminals and terrorists is an emerging concern.

Mr Doval said supply chain disruptions have had a disproportional effect on the food security of vulnerable populations. This needs to be urgently addressed which is a shared commitment and common responsibility, he said.

Access to a secure and affordable supply of critical materials for the development of clean energy technologies is crucial, he said.

During India's G20 Presidency, one of the priorities is to voice the concerns of developing countries, Mr Doval said, adding India was proposing to create a global biofuel alliance under G-20.

He recalled the Voice of the Global South summit hosted by India in which 125 countries participated and that this year the G20 agenda under India's Presidency will truly encompass the needs of the world, especially the Global South.

India attached paramount importance to the BRICS process and is willing and prepared to enhance cooperation in all joint efforts.