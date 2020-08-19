Breeder Who Ran Over Dog In Video Arrested; 12 Canines Recovered

A case under relevant sections has been registered against Gurjinder Singh (File)

A Punjab man, who was allegedly seen in a video running his car over a dog in a premeditated manner, has been arrested from the state's Kapurthala district, police said on Wednesday, adding 12 dogs were recovered from his house.

The video, shared by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi who called out the cruelty, shows a man placing a dog in front of his car and running it over. The dog is seen yelping out of excruciating pain in the clip.

"This is Gurinder Singh s/o Harbans Singh, village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain," she had tweeted.

26-year-old Gurjinder Singh, who was missing, has been arrested on Wednesday, Kapurthala Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarwan Singh said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a representative of the People for Animals has been registered, police had said.

Ms Gandhi, who represents Sultanpur constituency in Lok Sabha, is a noted environmentalist and animal rights activist. She has been raising issues related to cruelty against animals for years. She also runs a non-profit People For Animals.