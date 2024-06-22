Breakthrough In Salman Khan Firing Case, Audio Of Gangster's Call To Shooter

Mumbai police have recovered an audio file which establishes a link between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the attackers who shot at actor Salman Khan's house in April. Sources said that the audio file shows that Lawrence's brother Anmol Bishnoi was in constant touch with the shooter.

The authenticity of this crucial evidence was verified through forensic analysis by the Central Investigation Agency.

During the investigation, Salman Khan recounted waking up to the sound of gunshots on April 14, initially mistaking them for a nightmare until he found a bullet lodged in his balcony.

The Mumbai Police's crime branch, led by a senior officer, swiftly responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Police efforts have intensified with the questioning of witnesses and suspects alike, piecing together the intricate details of the plot. The involvement of a Pakistani arms supplier in arming the assailants with high-calibre weapons such as AK-47s and M-16s underscores the seriousness of the threat posed to the actor.

Based on the current investigation, police believe that the shooting was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has in the past made attempts to kill Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his Canada-based cousin Anmol Bishnoi and associate Goldie Brar, had reportedly acquired AK-47s, M-16s, and other high-calibre weapons from a Pakistani arms dealer. The plan was to either ambush the star's car or attack his farmhouse, sources said.

Six men have been arrested after two men on a bike opened fire outside Salman Khan's home on April 14. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested in Gujarat, while Anuj Thapan and another man were detained in Punjab on April 26. Anuj Thapan died in police custody.