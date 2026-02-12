Brazilian President To Visit India From Feb 18-22, Participate In AI Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will pay a state visit to India from February 18 to 22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking another significant moment in the deepening India-Brazil strategic partnership.

The visit, his sixth to India, comes amid growing convergence between the two democracies on global governance, technology cooperation, and South-South engagement.

During the five-day visit, President Lula will participate in the second edition of the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 19-20, underlining the shared emphasis both countries place on emerging technologies and inclusive digital growth.

A bilateral summit meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Lula is scheduled for February 21, during which the two leaders will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global developments.

President Lula is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a state banquet in his honour. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are among senior Indian leaders slated to call on the visiting dignitary, reflecting the importance New Delhi attaches to the visit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Modi-Lula talks will cover the "entire gamut" of India-Brazil relations, ranging from trade and investment to defence, energy, agriculture, health, science and technology, and innovation. Global issues such as cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance, and challenges facing the Global South are also expected to feature prominently in the discussions. Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in President Lula's honour following their talks.

A key highlight of the visit will be the strong economic and commercial focus. Around 14 ministers and a large delegation of top Brazilian business leaders will accompany President Lula. The visiting ministers are scheduled to hold meetings with their Indian counterparts, while the CEOs will take part in a business forum aimed at boosting trade, investment, and industrial partnerships.

The visit comes against the backdrop of intensified high-level engagement between the two countries. President Lula last visited India for the G20 Summit in September 2023, while Prime Minister Modi travelled to Brasilia in July 2025 on a landmark state visit-the first by an Indian prime minister to Brazil in 57 years. The two leaders also met on the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, underscoring the regularity of their interactions.

India and Brazil have been strategic partners since 2006, with ties rooted in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people links, and common positions on major international issues such as UN reforms, climate change, and counter-terrorism. Cooperation has expanded in recent years to include digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, space, and innovation-driven sectors.

Brazil is India's largest trading partner in the Latin America and Caribbean region, and officials see significant untapped potential in sectors such as renewable energy, critical minerals, rare earths, defence manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

Officials said President Lula's forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity to chart a forward-looking agenda for the partnership and further strengthen cooperation at bilateral, regional, and global levels. With both countries positioning themselves as leading voices of the Global South, the visit is expected to reinforce India-Brazil collaboration at a time of shifting geopolitical and economic alignments.