Video: Trinamool Leader Hid Under Sarees To Evade Arrest. Then This Happened

A pile of sarees turned out to be a poor hiding place for a Trinamool Congress leader in Howrah, after residents accused him of unlawfully collecting commission from a government housing scheme, and the police came knocking.

Residents of the Bilsapur area in Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district of West Bengal alleged that Trinamool Congress Brahmananda Chakraborty had been siphoning off funds from a housing scheme by collecting cut money, unofficial commissions taken from government scheme beneficiaries.

Following a formal complaint at the local police station, officers launched a search operation to locate and arrest him.

Hiding Place That Didn't Work

Sensing that the police were closing in, Chakraborty slipped into the godown of a nearby clothing shop and concealed himself beneath a large heap of sarees.

The attempt to evade arrest did not succeed. Officers located him during their search and pulled him out, arresting him on the spot. The moment was captured on camera, and the footage has since spread widely across social media platforms.

The incident has drawn comparisons with a similar episode in Cooch Behar, when police arrested another local Trinamool Congress leader, Shahidul Miah, after he was found hiding under a bed.

In that case, villagers had reportedly chased the leader into his own home before police arrived and dragged him out.