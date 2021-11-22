Centre To Hold Events On BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary, Constitution Day

Centre will organise events at 'Panchteerth' of B R Ambedkar, minister G Kishan Reddy said.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Centre would provide scholarships to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and also organise events at 'Panchteerth' of B R Ambedkar on the occasion of the Dalit icon's death anniversary on December 6.

The scholarships would be credited to the accounts of the students, he told reporters here.

Mr Reddy said major events would be conducted as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at 'Panchteerth' of Ambedkar, including his birthplace in Mhow, 'Deeksha Bhoomi' in Nagpur and the place where he breathed his last.

The government would show the 'panchteerth' on December 6 on various social media platforms for the benefit of those who could not visit them, he said.

A major event has been proposed to be organised on Constitution Day (celebrated on November 26) as well, he said.

He further said the government is setting up museums in memory of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Delhi and at different other places, including Kolkata, a house where he stayed in Manipur and also in Nagaland, on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23.

As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the government would conduct 'Rangoli competitions' on the occasion of 'Sankranti' in January which is celebrated under different names in the country and also a competition of patriotic songs for those who write or sing them , he said.

Mr Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, said Bhadrachalam in Telangana, home to a famous temple of Lord Ram, has been included in the route of pilgrim special train in Sri Rama circuit on his request.