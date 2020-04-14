BSP Chief Mayawati Pays Tributes to BR Ambedkar On His 129th Birth Anniversary

BSP was established today in 1984 to fulfil BR Ambedkar's dreams, said Mayawati. (FILE)

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution and Dalit social reformer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary.

"On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay respects to him on behalf of the party and crores of his followers. He spent his life ensuring that Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalized communities live with dignity. BSP was established today in 1984 to fulfil his dreams," said Mayawati.

BR Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers.

Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, BR Ambedkar became independent India''s first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. BR Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.