Boy, 12, Booked Over Killing Of Student In Maharashtra During Fight: Cops

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim's father (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy was booked on Thursday in connection with the death of a civic school student in Thane in January last year, a police official said.

The case under Indian Penal Code section 302 was registered on the complaint of the victim's father, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

"The child, 10 at the time, had quarreled with the accused, also a student of the same school, on January 11 last year. The accused allegedly pushed the killed to the ground and strangled him. No arrest has been made in the case," the official informed.

