Boxer Vijender Singh's Birthday Wish For 'Legend' Ex PM Manmohan Singh

The photo had all the world leaders looking at Manmohan Singh

Olympic bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh on Monday wished former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday. “Happy birthday Legend #ManmohanSingh ji,” he tweeted, sharing an old photo of the former PM with world leaders.

The photo, an interesting pick by the olympian, had all the world leaders in the frame, including Barack Obama, looking at Manmohan Singh.



Wishes poured in for Dr Manmohan Singh from all quarters. Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted, “Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. May god bless you with health & happiness.”

India's spin great Harbhajan Singh wished him good health and a long life. “Birthday Greetings to former Prime Minister of India and renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Prayers to Waheguru to bless him with great health, happiness and long life. #Manmohansingh,” read the post.

Political leaders cutting across partylines greeted Dr Manmohan Singh on his birthday. In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Narendra wrote, “Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised Dr Singh's humility, dedication and contribution to India's development. “Wishing one of India's finest statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India's development, has few parallels. He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness,” he tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, “Warmest wishes to respected Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Pray for his long life, good health and happiness.”

Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led UPA regime.

A renowned economist, Dr Singh was the finance minister under the PV Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1996. He is credited with introducing the crucial reforms for recovery of the Indian economy during this period.