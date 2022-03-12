'Bouncer' Hired By Pune School Accused Of Manhandling Parents

The lady bouncer allegedly abused and hit them, said cops

Police have registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against a woman `bouncer' working for a school in the city for allegedly roughing up two parents.

The alleged incident took place at a school under the jurisdiction of Bibwewadi police station three days ago.

"The complainants alleged that school authorities refused to give acknowledgement of the fee waiver applications they had submitted, and the principal was not ready to meet them. After the two parents insisted on meeting the principal, the lady bouncer allegedly abused and hit them," said a police official.

Bouncers are generally associated with places such as pubs and nightclubs, but of late some educational institutes in the city are known to have hired bouncers to rein in unruly students or to keep angry parents at bay.

As only an NC offense has been registered, nobody was arrested in the case, the police official said.

Non-cognizable offences are ones which police can not investigate without a magistrate's order.

