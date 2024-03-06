"Borewell At My Home Also Dry": DK Shivakumar Amid Bengaluru's Deepening Water Crisis

Bengaluru water crisis: Over 3,000 borewells have dried up in the city, DK Shivakumar said (File)

Karnataka is working on a war footing to address the crippling water crisis in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, adding that over 3,000 borewells in the city have dried up, including the one at his home.

"All the borewells are dry, including the one at my house," the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters.

The state is working round the clock to identify all the points where water is available, he assured. "I am looking into this very, very, very seriously. I have had a meeting with all the officials. We are taking over all the tanks and are identifying the points where all water is available. Two hundred and seventeen tunnels have been tried. More than 3,000 borewells have dried up in Bangalore. Whatever water is coming from the Cauvery is coming..." he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also blamed the Centre for not helping with the Mekedatu project. "We are facing a very difficult situation. That is why we walked for water, for the Mekedatu project. I hope the central government will at least come to our rescue now to see the Mekedatu problem is solved," he said.

Last year, Mr Shivakumar had said that the proposed Mekedatu project, a balancing reservoir in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, was the only solution to the water-sharing row with neighbouring states.

The escalating water crisis is forcing locals to pay exorbitant amounts for water tankers. A 5,000-litre water tanker that earlier cost Rs 500 in the city is now available for Rs 2,000.

"We will ensure we provide at a very reasonable rate to all the people," Mr Shivakumar said.

On March 4, he had warned water tanker owners in the state that their tankers would be seized if they didn't register with the authorities before the March 7 deadline.

"Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10%, or 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don't register before the deadline," he had said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 223 of the state's 236 talukas are reeling under drought. Among them, 219 are badly affected, he added.