Man Claims Wet Wipes Being Used In Crisis-Hit Bengaluru, Internet Reacts

The residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru are forced to use disposable plates and wet wipes to conserve water. The decision has been taken by the governing body of Prestige Falcon City on Kanakapura Road in view of the severe water crisis in the city, claimed an X user. He also highlighted the "bad situation" drawing sharp responses from other Bengaluru residents. On Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government will take control of private tankers, borewells and irrigation wells to "streamline water distribution".

"Residents of Prestige Falcon city are using disposable plates and cups. Wet tissues to wash their hands & face & the other! That's how bad the situation is at one of the apartments. Imagine 1000s more across #NammaBengaluru," the X user said.

That's how bad the situation is at one of the apartments. Imagine 1000s more across #NammaBengaluru ! — ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜರ್ ಮಗ (@thindi_potha) March 4, 2024

Responding to it, one user said he lives in the same society and urged social media to not believe information shared on WhatsApp group.

When other users shared screenshot of the viral article, he responded, "He may have said that, but rest assured, we are still washing with water and not wet wipes."

Mr Sivakumar said that over 3,000 borewells in the city have dried up, including the one at his home.

The state is working round the clock to identify all the points where water is available, he assured. "I am looking into this very, very, very seriously. I have had a meeting with all the officials. We are taking over all the tanks and are identifying the points where all water is available. Two hundred and seventeen tunnels have been tried. More than 3,000 borewells have dried up in Bangalore. Whatever water is coming from the Cauvery is coming," said to Deputy Chief Minister.

The acute shortage of water and increasing demand led to the price of water tankers soaring in the city.

Earlier, the cost of a 5,000-litre water tanker stood at Rs 500 in the city but after the crisis, the price shot up to Rs 2,000. Around 4,000 private tankers are operating in the city. Out of 14,000 borewells approximately 7,000 have dried up leading to a 50 per cent shortage in supply.

According to Mr Siddaramaiah, 223 out of 236 Taluks of Karnataka are reeling under drought among them, 219 are badly affected.