BSF Soldier Killed In "Sudden, Unprovoked" Firing By Pakistan In Jammu's Arnia Sector The incidents of unprovoked firing and attempts to infiltrate the International Border have increased considerably in the last few days. PM Modi is expected to reach Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow as part of an official visit to the state.

BSF jawan Sitaram Upadhyay was killed in sudden and unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu Jammu: A soldier of the Border Security Force was killed and another was injured early this morning in unprovoked firing along the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu's Arnia sector, officials said.



Sitaram Upadhyay, the 28-year-old soldier who was killed in unprovoked firing from Pakistan was from Giridih in Jharkhand. He joined the Border Security Force in 2011. He is survived by a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter.



"Firing in Heeranagar area was on during the intervening night of May 16 and 17 in which one BSF trooper was injured. Yesterday however, firing had stopped during the daytime, but Pakistan suddenly resumed firing last night in Arnia sector which claimed the life of a jawan early today," a senior official of the border guarding force said.



The official added that in RS Pura sector of the International Border in Jammu, unprovoked shelling of mortars and heavy fire from the Pakistani side started suddenly at around 4 am today which was then "suitably countered" by the BSF units.



"The firing in RS Pura sector is intermittent," he said.



The incidents of unprovoked firing and attempts to infiltrate the International Border have increased considerably in the last few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow as part of an official visit to the state.



Another BSF jawan was killed along the Jammu border area earlier this week while he was preventing an infiltration bid.





