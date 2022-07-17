Bonalu: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival

Bonalu is celebrated in the month of Ashada, which falls in July-August.

Bonalu is a popular festival celebrated in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. This festivity is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, as ber belief, a ferocious avatar of Goddess Durga.

Bonalu is celebrated in the month of Ashada, which falls in July-August. On the first day, which was July 3, this year, special puja and ceremonies are held to worship Yellamma, an avatar of Mahakali. Apart from Yellamma, during the Bonalu festival, the different forms of Mahakali are worshipped, including Mysamma, Dokkalamma, Pedamma, Pochamma, Yellamma, Poleramma and Ankalamma.

History and Significance

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali. Basically, it's all about thanking her for fulfilling the wishes of her devotees. The word “Bonam” signifies a meal or a feast in Telugu. During this, the devotees offer rice cooked with milk and jaggery in an earthen or brass pot, which is decorated with neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion. Women carry these pots on their heads to temples. The festival is celebrated with much excitement and religious fervour in the state.

When you talk about the history of Bonalu, the festivity traces back to the 19th century. Reportedly, the twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad experienced an outbreak of deadly plague that claimed many lives. During that time, a military battalion from the state, which was deployed in Ujjain, prayed to Goddess Mahakali to help the people get rid of the plague. They also promised Mahakali that a temple will be constructed once the plague comes to an end.

The devotees, as promised, built a temple for Goddess Mahakali.