KCR's Daughter Kavitha Celebrates 'Bonalu' At Secunderabad Temple

K Kavitha, member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was seen participating in Bonalu festivities at a temple in Secunderabad.

In photographs shared on social media, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader was seen taking part in a procession at Mahakali temple in Secunderabad to mark the festival.

participates in 'Bonalu' festival at Mahakali temple in Secunderabad

Bonalu is observed in Hyderabad and adjoining region during the month of Ashad in the Hindu calendar. Devotees worship Goddess Mahakali and her various forms - Yellamma, Mysamma, Dokkalamma, Nookalamma, Pochamma, Maremma, Pedamma, Poleramma and Ankalamma.

This year, Bonalu festivities started on July 3 and will conclude on July 24.

Bonalu is observed to express gratitude to the goddess, Devotees wake up early in the morning. Following a bath, they prepare the prasad -- kheer. It is then poured into clay or a brass pot and a sacred thread is tied around it. This pot is called “Bonam”.

As per tradition, women carry the pot on their heads to the temple. Flowers, fruits, saree and bangles are also offered to the deity.