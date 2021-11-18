High Court Verdict Today On Case Against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Earlier, Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents. (File)

The Bombay High Court will resume hearing and is likely to pronounce a verdict today in a case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father Dhyandev K Wankhede against Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik.

"Bombay High Court to resume the matter on Sameer Wankhede's father petition demanding that I should not be allowed to tweet (on his son); judge to pronounce verdict at 2:15 pm today," said Nawab Malik.

However, he clarified that the "Main petition of Rs 1.25 crore (defamation) will be heard later."

Dhyandev K Wankhede has filed a police complaint against Mr Malik under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making false accusations regarding his family's caste.

The complaint was filed with the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Oshiwara division in Mumbai.

"Accused Nawab Malik also in one interview with newspaper Sakal made a false and derogatory statement against myself and my family members regarding our caste. Not only that, on several occasions, while doing interaction with the print media as well as the electronic media, the said accused Nawab Malik has made derogatory statements and allegations against me and my family regarding our caste," read the written complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

"That I have the footage/videos of said press/news events as well as concerning news articles. That I will produce the same as and when required by you while conducting the investigation of the present matter," it continued.

"I say that you please take cognizance of my above-mentioned complaint and register FIR against the accused under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Act 1989 and under sections 503, 508, 499 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and under sections 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000," it added.

Earlier, Mr Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.