Bombay High Court Upholds Life Imprisonment Of Gangster Arun Gawli In Murder Case

The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the life imprisonment of gangster Arun Gawli in the 2008 murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

Arun Gawli and ten other accused were handed life imprisonment in 2012 by the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court.

The HC has upheld the sentence and conviction of Arun Gawli and other accused.

According to the chargesheet, Rs 30 lakh was paid to the Arun Gawli gang for killing the Sena corporator over a land deal in suburban Mumbai.