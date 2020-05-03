Bombay High Court Judge Anant Manohar Badar Transferred To Kerala High Court

Bombay High Court Judge Justice Anant Manohar Badar has been transferred to Kerala High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Bombay High Court Judge Justice Anant Manohar Badar to the Kerala High Court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, took the decision in a meeting held on April 27.

Born on August 10, 1961, Justice Badar was elevated as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 3, 2014.

He has previously served as an Additional District and Sessions Judge at Akola and Wardha, as a Member of the Industrial Tribunal at Nagpur and as a Principal District and Sessions Judge at Pune.

Justice Badar has also held the post of Registrar (Vigilance) at the Registry of Bombay High Court prior to his elevation as a high court judge.