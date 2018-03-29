Bollywood Actress' Name Used In Fake Aadhaar To Book 5-Star Hotel Room Aadhaar has in the past raised privacy issues where privacy experts and activists fear the information could be used to snoop on the citizens or be misused by private companies that have access to the data.

Share EMAIL PRINT Based on Urvashi Rautela's complaint, the Bandra police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code. Mumbai: The police has a registered an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly using a fake Aadhaar card in the name of a Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to book a room at a Bandra five-star hotel.



According to the police, the incident came to light on Tuesday night when the actress went to the hotel for an event. During the event she was approached by a hotel staff who had informed her that a room was booked in her name. When she checked with her secretary, he also denied having booked any room at the hotel.



Upon investigating the case, the police found that the Aadhaar card used for booking carried the wrong unique identification number.



Based on the actor's complaint, the Bandra police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) against the unidentified person, an official said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.



Ms Rautela has acted in films like "Singh Saab The Great", "Sanam Re" and "Kaabil". She was also crowned Miss Diva 2015 and has represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.



While booking rooms, hotels ask for valid government identity proof. The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) carries a 12-digit unique identification number. It acts as a proof of a person's identity and address.



Aadhaar has in the past raised privacy issues where privacy experts and activists fear the information could be used to snoop on the citizens or be misused by private companies that have access to the data.



(With inputs from PTI)



