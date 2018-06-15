Boeing Enhances India Footprint, Will Hire 1,500 More Engineers Boeing plans to hire an additional 1,500 employees to ramp up the headcount at the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre.

Bengaluru: Global aerospace major Boeing on Friday expanded its engineering and technology centre in this tech hub and said it would hire 1,500 more engineers to drive digital innovation.



"The new centre has doubled our footprint, which will enable our employees to work on new technologies that will drive aerospace innovation from India for the world," said Boeing's Indian arm in a statement in Bengaluru.



The company plans to hire an additional 1,500 employees to ramp up the headcount at the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre to 2,500 over the next few years from 1,000 in the specialised fields of IT, engineering and research and development (R&D).



"The new facility will have software technologies for design, manufacturing and service offerings and to scale up aerospace, engineering and R&D activities," said the statement.



From an IT perspective, the focus at the centre will be on Product Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Data Analytics and Software Design for aerospace.



The centre will build teams for advanced aerospace research in materials and manufacturing, aircraft structures and airplane health management. The teams will innovate in digital aviation, electrical, mechanical and systems design and provide support for lab and flight testing for aircraft.



"We see India as a hotbed for path-breaking software solutions that can redefine the way the world designs, operates and manages airplanes. The IT talent and capabilities in the country will be an enabler for our success the world over," said Boeing's Chief Information Officer Ted Colbert on the occasion.



The facility will also have an integrated lab for IoT, Analytics and Mobility, a 3DX lab to develop 3D experiences, a Systems Integration Lab and a Proof of Concepts Lab.



"Over 25 collaboration areas in the centre will enable teams to develop, scale and deliver aerospace innovations with agility. The facility will also drive strategic initiatives like Digital Transformation," noted the statement.



The company is also developing skills in the Indian aviation sector by partnering with vocational training institutes, industrial training institutes and its local partners to train workers for the aerospace industry.



"The new centre reflects an agile and driven Boeing in India, one that inspires people to collaborate and accelerate step-change innovation," said Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar in the statement.





