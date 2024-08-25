Body Of Man, With Rakhi On Wrist, Found Floating In Yamuna River In Delhi

Cops are currently investigating the matter and further probe is underway. (Representational)

The body of a man was spotted floating in Yamuna river in Delhi today. Police arrived at the spot, near thokar number 8 of the river, and "fished out" the body with the help of divers.

No visible injury was spotted on the man's body. Preliminary police investigation indicates that the man is approximately 60 years old.

The man was wearing a blue T-shirt paired with navy blue pants. He was wearing a pendant around his neck and had a rakhi tied around his right wrist. No source of identity was found from his clothes thus the body remains unidentified, say police officials.

The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary, where it will be checked before final proceedings.

Cops are currently investigating the matter and further probe is underway.