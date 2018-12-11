Body Of Jammu And Kashmir Man Missing Since A Week Found

Family of the dead man had blocked the Jammu-Poonch road demanding a thorough investigation. (FILE PHOTO)

A 29-year-old driver, who had been missing since the beginning of December, was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said Tuesday.

The body of Ram Chander Prakesh, or Vicky, from Siot village of Nowshera, was found in a stream near another village yesterday night, they said, adding that he was missing since December 2.

Family members and relatives of the dead man had blocked the Jammu-Poonch road, demanding a thorough investigation. The blockade was cleared following assurances from senior police officials.

