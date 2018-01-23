Body Of Kerala Fisherman, Who Died At Sea, Will Be Sent Home: Devendra Fadnavis

"Ratnagiri collector already in touch with Thiruvananthapuram collector since yesterday afternoon. All necessary arrangements being done to transport body of Kerala fisherman," Chief Minister Fadnavis, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum meet, tweeted.
"Total 9 persons were on the boat. One lost life, 5 left with the boat and three (are) with the body," the chief minister said, in response to Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor's tweet seeking help.
Dear @ShashiTharoor ji,- Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 23, 2018
Ratnagiri Collector already in touch with ThiruvananthapuramCollector since yesterday afternoon;all necessary arrangements being done to transport body of Kerala https://t.co/Jk9F38KCJK 9 persons were on the boat;1 lost life,5 left with boat & 3 with body. https://t.co/cfvU8NA1rP
Mr Tharoor had tagged Mr Fadnavis in his tweet yesterday saying that fisherman Rajumon's boat was near the Maharashtra coast, and sought help to bring the body onshore and transport it by air to Thiruvananthapuram.
Rajumon, whose boat was fishing off the Maharashtra coast, died after suddenly taking ill, reports said.