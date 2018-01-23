Body Of Kerala Fisherman, Who Died At Sea, Will Be Sent Home: Devendra Fadnavis

"Ratnagiri collector already in touch with Thiruvananthapuram collector since yesterday afternoon. All necessary arrangements being done to transport body of Kerala fisherman," Chief Minister Fadnavis, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum meet, tweeted.

All India | | Updated: January 23, 2018 15:19 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Body Of Kerala Fisherman, Who Died At Sea, Will Be Sent Home: Devendra Fadnavis

Mr Fadnavis said his government is making arrangements to send the body of a Kerala fisherman back home

Mumbai:  Maharashtra Government is making arrangements for sending the body of a Kerala fisherman, who died at sea off the Maharashtra coast, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

"Ratnagiri collector already in touch with Thiruvananthapuram collector since yesterday afternoon. All necessary arrangements being done to transport body of Kerala fisherman," Chief Minister Fadnavis, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum meet, tweeted.

"Total 9 persons were on the boat. One lost life, 5 left with the boat and three (are) with the body," the chief minister said, in response to Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor's tweet seeking help.
 
Mr Tharoor had tagged Mr Fadnavis in his tweet yesterday saying that fisherman Rajumon's boat was near the Maharashtra coast, and sought help to bring the body onshore and transport it by air to Thiruvananthapuram.

Comments
Close [X]
Mr Tharoor posted an update today, saying Rajumon's body has been brought ashore at Ratnagiri and taken to a local government hospital. It will be transported to Thiruvananthapuram after autopsy, he said, thanking the Maharashtra government for co-operation.

Rajumon, whose boat was fishing off the Maharashtra coast, died after suddenly taking ill, reports said.
 

Trending

Devendra FadnavisKerala FishermanShashi Tharoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018DavosPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................