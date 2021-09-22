Rajasthan Girl, 7, Raped, Killed By Neighbour, Body Found In Field: Cops

The Rajasthan police have arrested the accused and further probe is on. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for alleged rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, his neighbour, in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, the police said. The girl's body was found in a field behind her house, they added.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 20-year-old accused -- identified as Dinesh -- visited the girl's house and upon leaving, requested her family that someone accompany him to his house as he was afraid that streets dogs in the area will attack him.

The girl's family sent her to accompany the man to his house.

However, when she did not return until late in the evening, the family members and locals started a search for her and informed the police.

The girl's body was found late at night in a farm field behind her house. The police also discovered packets of chips and biscuits near her body that they suspect might have been used by the accused to lure her towards the field.

The accused, allegedly drunk, was soon arrested around four kilometer from the scene of crime, the police said.

Soon after the incident, the locals gathered in the area and staged a protest demanding strict action against the accused.

Superintendent of Police of Nagaur said a chargesheet in the case will be filed within a week.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.