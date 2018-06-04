Body Of 5-Year-Old Girl, Throat Slit, Found In Drain In Haryana Village The father of the five-year-old girl, a resident of a village in Haryana's Yamunanagar, had sent her home to get an umbrella. She never returned after that

Share EMAIL PRINT Haryana Yamunanagar rape: Four people have been detained, the police said Yamunanagar (Haryana): The body of a five-year-old girl with injuries in her throat was found in a drain at a village in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Sunday, the police said, adding she may have been raped before she was murdered.



Her neck also had strangulation marks, the police said. Four people have been detained at Khizrabad village, 220 kilometres from Gurgaon, and they are being interrogated. "There are injuries on her body, so we feel it is a case of sexual assault. We're taking the matter seriously. Investigation is underway," said Rajesh Kalia, senior police officer of Yamunanagar.



She was helping her father, a watchman, catch fish at a river nearby on Sunday. Her father said he told her to get an umbrella from their house as the day was quite hot and they wanted some shade.



Though the girl reached her house safely and then walked back holding the umbrella, she never reached her father by the river or returned home, the police said.



After some time when she didn't turn up, her father informed some villagers and they fanned out across the village searching for her. They went to the police later in the evening when they couldn't find the girl.



After an overnight search, the body of the little girl was found in a drain near her house today.



, a four-year-old girl in Haryana's Faridabad district was also raped and stabbed to death allegedly by a man who used to work at her father's sweet shop. Her body was found stuffed inside a container at the home of the alleged killer. A medical test has confirmed rape. The 24-year-old accused has been arrested and questioned by the police.



