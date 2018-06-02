4-Year-Old Raped, Stabbed, Dumped In Container In Haryana's Faridabad The incident took place on Thursday in Asaoti village in Faridabad's Palwal, about 80 kilometres from New Delhi.

70 Shares EMAIL PRINT A medical test has confirmed the child was raped before she was killed (Representational) Faridabad: A four-year-old girl in Haryana's Faridabad district was raped, brutally stabbed to death, and then stuffed inside a container, allegedly by a man who used to work at her father's sweet shop.



The incident took place on Thursday in Asaoti village in Faridabad's Palwal, about 80 kilometres from New Delhi. A medical test has confirmed the child was raped before she was killed.



The accused, 24-year-old Bhola alias Virender, left the sweet shop at 1:30 pm, saying he will drop the girl home, police said. But they both could not be traced till late evening.



When the villagers went to Bhola's house, they found him there, and to their horror, the girl's body, dumped inside a large container in his house, police said.



"FIR has been registered under sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO at Sadar police station, Palwal," the police said.



Bhola, who has been arrested, is married but his wife was not living with him for the last two years, police said.



