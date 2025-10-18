NDA Gets Boost Ahead Of Assam Assembly Polls As Former Ally Rejoins

In a boost for the ruling NDA in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections next year, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has rejoined the alliance.

BPF leader Charan Boro was also sworn in as a minister in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Saturday by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The ceremony was attended by Sarma, BTR chief Hagrama Mohilary and several members of the Cabinet.

"I had told you all when BPF won the Bodoland Territorial Council elections (last month) that we would welcome them to the NDA. You will see that we will all work together for peace in Bodoland. Today, the inclusion of BPF's Charan Boro as a minister in the NDA government is a milestone for peace in Bodoland," the chief minister said.

"I thank Hagrama Mohilary for the support he extended to Charan Boro for joining our NDA government. Our aim is to work together to bring lasting peace and progress to all communities living in Bodoland," he added.

Boro, who has been given the Transport portfolio, said the BPF joining the NDA is a "great moment" for the people in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

"I am very happy. I have been serving as an MLA for nine years, and I am grateful to be entrusted with this responsibility. This is a great moment. We have received strong support from the people. We have full faith in the government, in Hagrama sir, and in the people of the BTC. Those who supported other parties earlier will also be welcomed into the BPF."

Mohilary, who had cut ties with the NDA in 2021, told the media that his party will work with the alliance to focus on people's progress

"BPF has always worked for the development of the people in BTC. If development has to be done, it must be in collaboration with the government. We will work together with the NDA for the welfare of the BTC region. BTC faces many challenges, and we hope to solve them through cooperation. What the United People's Party Liberal did in the NDA is not our concern, our focus is the people's progress."