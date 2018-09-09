Bodies Of Trekkers Who Fell Into Glacier In Jammu And Kashmir Found

The two trekkers killed in the incident were identified as Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah.

The bodies of two trekkers who died after falling into a crevice at the health resort of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district were recovered on Sunday, officials said.

Two members of a group had fallen into the crevice while returning from a trek to the Kolahai glacier in Pahalgam following a rockfall on Friday, they said.

Naveed Jeelani, a junior-scale Kashmir Administrative Services officer, and Adil Shah, of Alpine group, were missing since then.

An operation to retrieve the bodies was launched Saturday but had to be halted due to bad weather, they said.

The operation resumed Sunday morning, following which the bodies were recovered and handed over to the families of the men, officials said.

A third trekker, Hazik, who sustained injuries, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar

