2 Trekkers Die After Falling Into Jammu And Kashmir's Kolahoi Glacier

The two trekkers killed in the incident have been identified as Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah.

Two trekkers have died and one was seriously injured after they fell into crevasse at the Kolahoi Glacier in Kashmir. Officials say rescue teams have been sent to the spot and the state government has also sought help of the air force and the army.

Officials say at least 10 trekkers were returning from Kolahoi Glacier when three of them fell into a crevasse. Those killed in the incident have been identified as Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah. Naveed was a Jammu and Kashmir Excise and Taxation Officer and Adil worked with Alpine group - a tour a travel group in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior officer of the state disaster management authority said that rescue teams are reaching the spot and the air force is expected to launch operations in the morning. Kolahoi is a 5 kilometre-long glacier which serves as the water tower for Kashmir's river system and has been a favourite destination for ardent trekkers in the Valley.