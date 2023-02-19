3 Medical Students Drown While Bathing In Ganga In UP, Bodies Found

NDRF was pressed into search operation Saturday night after the drowning. (Representational)

Bodies of three students from Government Medical College, Budaun, who had gone missing after they ventured into deep water while bathing in Ganga, were fished out on Sunday, officials said.

District Magistrate of Budaun Manoj Kumar said that NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) was pressed into search operation late Saturday night after the incident, and it resumed its operation Sunday morning.

During the rescue operation, which lasted nearly eight hours, NDRF fished out bodies of Jai Maurya, 26, Pavan Yadav, 24, and Naveen Sengar, 22, from a spot 500 metres from the ghat.

Their bodies will be sent for a post mortem, Kumar said.

The three victims were part of a team of five MBBS students, who had gone to take a bath at Kachhla Ganga Ghat Saturday afternoon. The other two of them were rescued by local divers on Saturday.

College Principal Dr Dharmendra Gupta said the students are from the 2019 batch.

The three victims, Jai Maurya, Pavan Prakash, and Naveen Sengar were from Jaunpur, Ballia, and Hathras, in that order.

The other two rescued were Pramod Yadav and Ankush Gehlot from Gorakhpur and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

They all had gone to bathe in the river without informing the college administration, Gupta said.

