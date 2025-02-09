Advertisement
20-Year-Old Student Drowns While Bathing In Ganga River In Rishikesh

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said the body of Vaibhav Sharma, a second year B.Tech student of ABES College in Ghaziabad, has been recovered. He was from Baraut in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Read Time: 1 min
Upon receiving information an SDRF team launched a search operation. (Representational)
Dehradun:

A 20-year-old engineering student drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Mastram Ghat in Lakshmanjhula area when Sharma along with his three friends had come to Rishikesh for a visit. While bathing in the river, he slipped and was swept away, the officials said.

Upon receiving information an SDRF team launched a search operation. After an intensive search of around 30 minutes divers recovered his body at a depth of 20 to 25 feet, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

