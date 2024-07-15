Bodies Of 2 Children Found From Under Construction Site In Patna: Cops

"An FIR has been registered and we are investigating this case," police said (Representational)

The bodies of two children were recovered from an under-construction site under the Beur police station in Patna on Monday morning.

Both children were reported missing from the Gardanibagh area on Sunday, July 14.

The police were informed about the incident later, at 11 pm on the same day.

Upon receiving the information, the police station checked the nearby CCTVs, where three children were seen together. On questioning the third child, police found out that all three were going for a horse ride on the bypass of the Gardanibagh area. After this, the police recovered their bodies near an under-constriction site in the morning.

Based on initial investigations done by the police, it was assumed that both of them died due to drowning in a pond at the site, as their clothes and slippers were found near the water body.

Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra, said on Monday, "Today morning we received information that two minors were found dead under the Beur Police Station area, near an under-construction site. In primary facia, we found that the death occurred due to drowning in a pond in the under-construction area."

However, the family members allege that they were beaten to death and resisted a complaint about the incident.

"An FIR has been registered and we are investigating this case. The family of the minors claims that this is murder." Mr Mishra added.

The police are investigating the matter with the dog squad and the forensics department has been called to search the area. No arrest has been done till now .

The Bihar government has also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh if it is found that the deaths of the two kids were due to drowning.

