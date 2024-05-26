Bodies Burnt Beyond Recognition In Rajkot Fire, DNA Samples Collected

A five-member SIT has been formed to probe the Rajkot gaming zone fire.

DNA samples have been collected to identify those who died yesterday in the massive fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, said a top police officer. At least 28 people, including nine children, died in the fire at the gaming zone, which did not have a fire license.

"The bodies are charred beyond recognition, and we have completed the process of collecting the DNA samples of the bodies and the relatives who have claimed them so that the identity of the deceased can be established," said Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinayak Patel. The samples have been airlifted to Jamnagar for analysis.

Three others injured in the fire are now stable, he added.

The gaming zone's owner and manager have been arrested, officials said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the incident site at Nana-Mava Road this morning and the hospital where the injured were admitted.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government has been asked to submit a report within 72 hours.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi reached Rajkot last night and held an early morning meeting with the SIT members, headed by Additional Director General of Police Subhash Trivedi.

Mr Sanghvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought information about the incident from the Chief Minister and directed strong action against the culprits.

Before the meeting, ADGP Trivedi said the inquiry will begin immediately to find out those responsible for it. "We will go through all the aspects of the incident and investigate them thoroughly...We will work with commitment and complete honesty and integrity to provide justice to the children who have lost their lives," he added.

The SIT also comprises Commissioner, Technical Education, BN Pani; Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Gandhinagar, HP Sanghvi; Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad, JN Khadia; and Superintending Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department, MB Desai.