Boat Sinks After Being Hit By Cargo Ship Off Mumbai Coast, No One Hurt

A fishing boat sank off the coast of Madh Koliwada in Mumbai's Malad area in the early hours of Sunday after it was hit by a cargo ship before being retrieved, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone, a police official said.



The boat was retrieved by a group of eight other vessels in the area and brought to the shore, the official added.

"The boat belonged to Madh Koliwada resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri. It was hit by a cargo ship and sank. However, it was retrieved by a local rescue group called Savati. No one was injured. A sailor on the boat was rescued by those on the Savati boats," the official said.

Navy and Coast Guard personnel also helped in the retrieval and rescue operation, the police official informed.

