'No Plans For Punjab Plant': BMW Contradicts Bhagwant Mann's Claim

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had invited BMW to collaborate in the e-mobility sector

German automaker BMW today said it has no plans of setting up a manufacturing unit in Punjab, contradicting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claim yesterday that the auto giant would be setting up a manufacturing facility for auto parts in the state. There has been no reaction from the Punjab government yet on the BMW statement.

Clarifying its stand, BMW issued a statement, saying that "it is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon", apart from its well-developed dealer network across major Indian cities. "But it has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab," the statement said.

Mr Mann's announcement came after his visit to the BMW headquarters in Munich yesterday. The government had said in a statement that after Mr Mann "showcased the government's exemplary work to promote industry in the state", BMW group agreed to set up its auto component unit in state. It added that the Punjab plant would be BMW's second unit in India after the one in Chennai.

The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. CM showcased Punjab govt's exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in state pic.twitter.com/TiCAfqFnD0 — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 13, 2022

During his Munich visit, the Punjab Chief Minister had invited BMW to collaborate with Punjab in the e-mobility sector. He was apprised that e-mobility is a major sector of focus for the German auto giant, which targets 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric vehicles by 2030 under the leadership of Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG.

The Punjab delegation was given a guided tour of the BMW museum and BMW plant in Munich. Mr Mann also invited the BMW delegation to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled for February 23-24, 2023, to explore opportunities for collaboration.