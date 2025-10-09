"Blatant Misuse": BJP vs Congress Over Quran Recitation At Karnataka Event

A fresh political row has broken out in Karnataka over a recital from Quran at what the BJP has called a "government programme". The programme took place on October 5 in Hubbali and a video of the Quran recital is now being widely shared. The BJP has alleged that it was a violation of protocol on all counts. The Congress has rubbished the allegations on all counts, including disputing the claim that it was a government programme.

"It was a government function. How can they call an Imam and make them recite Quran... There were Congress flags at a government event and the officials present were acting like party workers," said BJP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad.

Calling it a "blatant misuse of government platform by the Congress in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he also said, "I've written to the Chief Secretary @shalinirajnish demanding an enquiry and immediate action against the concerned officials. If the government fails to act, this issue will be raised strongly in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session".

Blatant misuse of government platforms by the @INCKarnataka government in Karnataka!



In Hubballi, a publicly funded event was hijacked by Congress leaders and officials - turned into a full-fledged party show. Party banners on stage, Quran recitation in a government function,... pic.twitter.com/oz3mtsCBI4 — Arvind Bellad (@BelladArvind) October 8, 2025

State minister Santosh Lad, who was present on the occasion and gifted sewing machines to beneficiaries, said, "He has only taken this particular video and showing it. There was a recital from Quran. But there were other recitals too, for Hindu gods and goddesses... So many recitals from Hindu religion. So why he has objections I do not know".

Lad also insisted that it was not a government programme.

"It was organized by corporators of the Congress," he said, insisting that there was nothing wrong with displaying Congress flags at such an event.

The event in Hubballi included the launch of development works on Devar Gudihal Road and symbolic distribution of free sewing machines to beneficiaries. Labour and District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad inaugurated the projects and was part of this event. Projects worth Rs 14 crore were announced during the event.