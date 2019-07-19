Black Magic, Lemons Discussed During Karnataka Floor Test

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says the BJP is trying to destroy democracy.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its leaders accused his brother and a minister in the cabinet HD Revanna of doing black magic. The BJP made the claims after Mr Revanna was seen carrying a lemon with him in the state Assembly.

"You blame Revanna for carrying a lemon. You (BJP) believe in Hindu culture but you attack him. He carries lemon with him and goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic. Is it even possible to save a government by black magic?" Mr Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said he has given funds to all the districts but the BJP says that "I am the Chief Minister of only two-three districts."

"That is why I am saying that there should not be any hurry, let us discuss it. You are trying to destroy democracy."

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said: "The discussion is still not complete and 20 members are yet to participate. I don't think it will finish today. It will continue on Monday also."

Karnataka's Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition received a new deadline from the governor to prove its majority today, hours after it ignored the first deadline of 1:30 pm. "Kindly prove your majority by the end of today," Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote in his second letter since yesterday to HD Kumaraswamy.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had earlier this month slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident lawmakers. Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, and two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government. One Congress rebel, Ramalinga Reddy, appears to have returned.

