BJP's Winner In Karnataka Pralhad Joshi Among New Faces In PM's Team

Pralhad Joshi won with one of the highest winning margins in 28 seats in Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi is among the new faces chosen for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government. A lawmaker from Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi, 56, won a fourth consecutive term from Dharwad.

A father of three, Pralhad Joshi won with one of the highest winning margins in the 28 constituencies of Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi shot to prominence in the Hubli flag controversy. On August 15, 1994, when BJP leader Uma Bharti led a group of people in an attempt to hoist the national flag at the Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubli, defying the prohibitory orders, Pralhad Joshi was among the leaders who accompanied her. Ten people died in the violence and the police firing that followed.

Pralhad Joshi is said to be closely linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor.

Karnataka is one of the states that gave the BJP a rich haul in the national election.