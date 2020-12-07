BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Bihar

Sushil Modi was declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in a by-poll that was necessitated by the death of Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

Apart from him, an Independent candidate, Shyam Nandan Prasad, had filed his nomination papers which were rejected during scrutiny.

Mr Prasad's papers were not supported by at least 10 members of the 243-strong assembly as proposers, which is mandatory, poll officials said.

Sushil Modi was handed over his certificate in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his successors as deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

