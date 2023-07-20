BJP's Rajasthan, Bengal Counter Amid Opposition's Manipur Offensive

The government has said it is prepared to discuss all matters in the Monsoon Session

The members of parliament from the BJP are planning to counter the opposition's plan to raise the issue of the Manipur video by calling for a discussion on incidents of violence in states governed by non-BJP parties, setting up a stand-off as the Monsoon Session begins.

In the wake of recent violent events in Rajasthan and West Bengal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the BJP's intent to confront the Opposition. "The opposition does not want a discussion... they are only making excuses... while we have said that we are ready for discussion on any and every topic," said Mr Joshi.

Earlier this week, a brutal incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district saw four family members murdered and set on fire by a relative over a land dispute. This horrific event, along with the reported Panchayat poll violence in West Bengal, are among the issues that the BJP MPs intend to raise.

This strategic move is intended to neutralize the opposition's planned agenda, which includes issues like Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, the India-China border standoff, and the trade imbalance between the two nations.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of parliament, various opposition MPs have demanded discussions on the ethnic clashes in Manipur following a controversial video, that shows two women being paraded naked. The Manipur Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway and one of the accused has been arrested.

Several Opposition MPs including Congress' Manickam Tagore, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan have given suspension of business notices in the Upper House, demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation.

The government, however, has said it is prepared to discuss all matters in the Monsoon Session. "We have appealed to the Opposition parties to support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament," Mr Joshi stated.